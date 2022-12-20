This TikTok Hack Will Fix Your Last Minute Shopping Stress So Much That You’ll Enjoy Cooking Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With the New Year fast approaching, many are considering resolutions to take into 2023—fitness, health, and affirmations that can transform their life. Personally, I’m thinking of renovating my apartment. The only issue is, I live in New York and there’s not much change you can make with a rental. The good news is that I’ve found a item that will take my kitchen to the next level.

The StoveShelf

transforms the back of your stove into a storage rack and keeps condiments, spices, oils, or decor at the ready. And you can install it in just under a minute.

You can choose from food-grade stainless steel or black or white powder-coated finishes—whichever looks better in your kitchen. There are no drills, no holes, no screws, and no glues necessary. Just place on top of your stove and that’s it!

Starting at $39.99, this incredible kitchen find is available on Amazon right now and comes in three sizes: 20”, 24”, and 30”. Keep reading to learn more about the revolutionary product below.

StoveShelf 30″ Length Stainless Steel Finish Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove

Want to make use of the space in your apartment and have it look good at the same time? It’s time to get StoveShelf

. StoveShelf allows you to maximize your countertop and keep your kitchen organized. It is a high-quality, magnetic shelf attachment that fits snuggly to the top of your range, giving you the perfect spot to stash your most-used spices, cooking oils, and more!

If you have a small apartment, this is the perfect hack for you to store your most-used items for easy access.

With 12,000 positive and amazing Amazon reviews, the StoveShelf

has garnered so much positivity. One customer even said the following, “This is so worth it. It’s sturdy, easy to adjust and “install”. It’s literally just setting it on top and it magnetically connects. I have always hated having to worry about stuff falling behind the stove and now it’s no longer a problem. If you’re on the fence about buying it, I just want to say I have zero regrets. It has absolutely lived up to expectation.”