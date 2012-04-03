The Olsens’ StyleMint Opens Up Shop In A Rainbow-Exploded Retail Gallery

If you’re a New Yorker who is looking to get their spring season on with a full dose of color, then head over to 10th Avenue and 19th Street in Manhattan right now, where a 2,000 square foot space is offering up a visually-stimulating retail experience. Part pop-up shop, part showroom, STORY is a new gallery-like space that offers up a curated selection of colorful products from some of the hottest e-boutiques on the online block.

Every four to eight weeks, STORY will undergo a transformation to adhere to a new theme. The shop debuted February 1st with LOVE, and now, STORY is now dubbed as ST[color]RY, that will be a celebration of color throughout the next few weeks. Teaming up with Benjamin Moore, the space will showcase the paint brand’s “Color Stories” collection while selling over 1,000 products that tell their own color stories.

With each new “issue” of STORY, there are also exciting new collaborations with some of your favorite online shopping brands. Currently, STORY will be hosting faves like BaubleBar, CHROMATICgallerie and Mary-Kate & Ashley’s own StyleMint, letting you shop these online retailers in person (hooray!), and by color.

But, as we mentioned before, STORY is more than just a store. In conjunction with each theme, STORY will also hold some pretty “colorful” events. The next one, Detox With Color: The Power of Color & Its De-Stressing Benefits, will go down April 4th from 6 to 8 p.m.. At the first event for this edition of the store, Benjamin Moore design experts will school you on how to use color to detox and de-stress (now who doesn’t want that for the spring season?!).

Take a look inside ST[color]RY in the slideshow above, and check it out in person by May 22nd, before the space makes its third transformation!