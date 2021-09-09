Here’s How Kylie & Travis’ Daughter Stormi Really Feels About Being a ‘Big Sister’ Soon

Big sis incoming! Stormi reacted to Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy in the sweetest way, according to a new report by Us Weekly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s 3-year-old daughter is already “so excited” about her mom’s pregnancy.

Kylie’s daughter—whom the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares with rapper Travis Scott—is loving her mother’s pregnancy so far. “Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister,” an insider told Us Weekly in a report published on Wednesday, September 8. While she may not have a complete grasp on being a big sibling just yet, Stormi does understand that there’s a newborn on the way. “She knows there is a baby in the belly!” the insider adds.

Mom Kylie, 24, and dad Travis, 30, are said to be “beyond thrilled” about the pregnancy, according to a source who previously spoke to the site. The pair were trying for “almost a year” to give Stormi a little sibling, as Kylie always wanted her kids to be “close in age” like her and her older sister, Kendall Jenner. She “feels so close to Kendall and wants that for Stormi,” an insider told the outlet in August.

Kylie confirmed that she’s expecting her second child with Travis with a video announcement to Instagram on Tuesday, September 7. The video featured heartfelt moments from the early weeks of her pregnancy—including a clip featuring her positive pregnancy test, another documenting her first ultrasound visit, and a snippet from the day she told her mom, Kris Jenner, that she was pregnant.

In the clip, Kylie’s daughter Stormi was the one who surprised momager Kris, 65, with the news. Stormi hand-delivered an envelope to her grandma that contained sonogram images from Kylie’s ultrasound appointment. Kris responded with glee: “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Kris said as tears welled up in her eyes. Soon enough, Stormi becoming a big sis will mark yet another one of those happiest days.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.