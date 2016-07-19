StyleCaster
The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Can’t Stop Wearing

by
Photo: Style MBA

Although I actively avoid following hordes of fashion bloggers on Instagram—candidly, I’m just not that inspired by most and find each account looks cloyingly alike—I do occasionally discover a few whose personal style and photo aesthetic intrigues me. While scrolling through one such account, I noticed a top—small gingham print, big, billowing sleeves, slightly off-the-shoulder—that I needed that second. I checked the bloggers’ outfit “credits” and saw it came from Storets, the online-only, hyper-trend-driven site based in Korea that I’ve looked through but never shopped.

I ended up buying the $68 shirt right then—the dangers of Paypal—and we’ve been very happy together. It fits like it was made for me, it looks killer with a pair of jeans or denim shorts, and it’s a little different from the summer’s ubiquitous, more recognizable OTS tops.

Apparently, I’m not alone. Since receiving the top (technically called the Jordyn Ruched Sleeve Wrap Blouse) I’ve noticed it—and another similar variation, the Vivian—on the ’Gram, on blogs, and on girls on the street here in New York. Seriously—everywhere.

Take a look at the proof, then shop whichever version you like best.

StyleMBA5-11-2016-038

Style MBA

StyleMBA5-11-2016-027

Style MBA

resize (2)

Walk in Wonderland

camisa cuadro vichy tendecia street style ladyaddict The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Lady Addict

cuadro vichy tendencia ladyaddict The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Lady Addict

13129348 466788786849785 99283824 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @karenwazenb

13556797 1715290608742854 1049139442 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @sara_rossetto

13739460 1723597741238850 644444215 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @daphneblunt

13099030 165305813868725 759505994 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @mypeeptoes

13649159 647174395433552 1853774579 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @rosacrespo

2016_06_23_ShaliceNoel4-945-Edit

Shalice Noel

Henri-Bendel-Jetsetter-Backpack-650x975

Storets-White-Wrap-Top-650x975

13573483 1216117565079509 483408511 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @storets_me

13562009 995820840537309 1627963288 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @mypeeptoes

13556984 618107441692345 137958594 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @thatsotee

13551683 150118852064143 201388379 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @bartabacmode

13556726 1734451910147769 1743949052 n The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @ittybittykate

levis back 960x636 The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

Vicky Wanka

storets bestellen 960x636 The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Cant Stop Wearing

