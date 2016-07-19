The $68 Top Fashion Girls Literally Can’t Stop Wearing

Scroll To See More Images

Although I actively avoid following hordes of fashion bloggers on Instagram—candidly, I’m just not that inspired by most and find each account looks cloyingly alike—I do occasionally discover a few whose personal style and photo aesthetic intrigues me. While scrolling through one such account, I noticed a top—small gingham print, big, billowing sleeves, slightly off-the-shoulder—that I needed that second. I checked the bloggers’ outfit “credits” and saw it came from Storets, the online-only, hyper-trend-driven site based in Korea that I’ve looked through but never shopped.

I ended up buying the $68 shirt right then—the dangers of Paypal—and we’ve been very happy together. It fits like it was made for me, it looks killer with a pair of jeans or denim shorts, and it’s a little different from the summer’s ubiquitous, more recognizable OTS tops.

Apparently, I’m not alone. Since receiving the top (technically called the Jordyn Ruched Sleeve Wrap Blouse) I’ve noticed it—and another similar variation, the Vivian—on the ’Gram, on blogs, and on girls on the street here in New York. Seriously—everywhere.

Take a look at the proof, then shop whichever version you like best.