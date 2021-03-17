9 Stores Like Zara You Should Probably Be Shopping At

Scroll To See More Images
Listen, I love Zara as much as the next girl, but sometimes even I need a break from those crazy-long lines. Yes, the stuff is cute, but it’s also absolutely everywhere—what if I wanna wear something that nobody else has? That’s why I’ve rounded up a few stores that are just like Zara that you’re going to become obsessed with. Hey—it’s literally my job to shop!
Maybe you want something a little nicer quality or, like me, you’re sick of feeling like you’re wearing the same thing as every other fashion-lover on Instagram and TikTok. Or, maybe you’re simply over having to navigate that damn website. Whatever your reasons are for broadening your sartorial horizons in 2021, I’ve got you covered.
You might be thinking “How the hell am I going to beat Zara’s prices?” To that end, I’ve placed sites like Mango and ASOS on this list. Or, perhaps Zara’s massive selection of clothes, accessories and shoes is your favorite thing about the retailer. Sites like Verishop and Lulus have so many cute brands and pieces to choose from, I can almost guarantee that you will lose track of time while browsing.
If you are looking to splurge a little bit this season, consider sites like Reformation and Aritzia. They former makes amazing plus-size options too, which means that their products are that much more accessible. Pixie Market also curates a killer selection of elevated and on-trend pieces at a slightly higher price point, while Lisa Says Gah should be your Instagram-approved one-stop-shop for all things bright and colorful.
Read on to shop from nine of my favorite trendy fashion sites that give Zara a run for its money. Feel free to blame me for your newfound shopping addiction.
Mango
Starting off easy here with Mango. I’ve been shopping there for as long as I can remember—and for good reason. They make some damn good pieces and the prices are nearly identical to Zara’s. Plus, they have a really great selection of plus-size options in their Violeta by Mango range. These split-hem leggings in particular are a great way to update your day-off OOTDs with a little Gen Z flare (pun intended).
ASOS
I freakin’ love ASOS. The UK-based conglomerate sells tons of different brands on their site (as well as plenty of vintage pieces, too!), which means that I can find literally anything I’m looking for. They also have several specific lines for petite, plus, and tall sizing, so all your bases are covered. This cream leather blazer stands out from the crowd. Oh—they also just acquired Topshop, so expect even more trendy pieces coming soon.
Verishop
If you’ve never shopped on Verishop before, here is what you need to know: they have all of your favorite brands, plus tons of pieces from smaller or indie options for you to discover and fall in love with—like this floral dress from Faithfull The Brand. Their app curates a personalized, shoppable feed for you to browse, so sometimes they know what you want to buy before you do. Yes, there are some more pricy designer options, but there are also some under-$200 picks you’ll obsess over.
Lulu’s
Don’t sleep on Lulu’s. Not only is their own line of pieces super cute—I love this white crop top—but they also host tons of other clothing and accessory brands on their site, too! Plus, they always run deals like free shipping on all orders or can’t-miss flash sales, so it’s worth checking the site regularly to score the best prices.
Reformation
Who doesn’t love Reformation? After all, they were one of the first major sustainable retailers on the scene when they launched back in 2009. They’ve since expanded into activewear, denim and footwear on top of their classic range of romantic tops and dresses. Plus, so many of their best-selling pieces come in extended sizing. This silk ruched shirt is giving me major Romeo and Juliet vibes.
Pixie Market
If you’ve never shopped on Pixie Market before, it’s really time that you start. If you’re looking to build out the perfect modern, neutral wardrobe in 2021, start doing so here. Yes, prices are a little higher than Zara’s, but the quality speaks for itself. This graphic cropped cardigan is one of my personal favorite pieces on the site—I’ve considered adding it to my cart so many times and today might be the day.
Lisa Says Gah!
Listen—you should probably start wearing some more color in 2021. Lisa Says Gah! has become known across the internet for their playful selection of vibrant printed and patterned pieces. While they have a super cute in-house brand, they also stock options from indie brands like House of Sunny and Paloma Wool that fashion girls on TikTok are obsessed with right now. Their knitwear selection is also unmatched.
Artizia
Canada-based brand Aritzia became one of my newfound obsessions last year and it looks like the craze isn’t dying down any time soon. I have so many of their basics in my wardrobe that I’ve actually lost count—I even have some pieces in a few different colors. That’s how good they are! These leather trousers were impossible to keep in stock last year, so snag yourself a pair while you still can.
& Other Stories
Ah, of course I had to include & Other Stories on this list. The chic Parisian-inspired brand has been so, so good recently when it comes to playful versions of your usual wardrobe staples. Their knitwear is some of the best in the game, but I also love their denim range and footwear, too.