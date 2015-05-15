Stop Looking, We Found a Flawless Day-to-Night Jumpsuit For Spring

Crop tops and midriff-baring tops might be fashion’s longest-living trend, and if you’ve been waiting patiently for a fresh way to try this belly-baring look for spring, there is hope, and it comes in the form of a jumpsuit. Sure, there are plenty of fashion girl ways to wear a crop top–like a high-waist skirt and crop top–but there’s something about a skirt and top displaying just the right amount of skin that feels inherently girly and put-together.

That’s where Nasty Gal’s Ramona Bandage Jumpsuit comes in: A totally ‘lax way to get on board with the midriff trend, while still maintaining a no-frills vibe. Cut low at the sides and front, and teamed with a bandeau, picture this piece running errands with a cross-body bag and sporty slides on the weekend, and then dressed up with mules and statement clutch after dark. For $68, we can’t really think of a reason not to own one.

Ramona Bandage Jumpsuit, $68; at Nasty Gal.