Stop Everything: The Net-a-Porter Sale Has Started!

Stop whatever you’re doing, because the Net-a-Porter sale is here! We’re talking about the site-crashing biannual event that includes markdowns up to 50% off on brands like Stella McCartney, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Michael Kors, Aquazzura, Tibi, Alexander McQueen, DVF, and Chloé–and that’s only the start of it.

Tibi Jack Fringed Leather Slides, originally $425, now $297.50; at Net-a-Porter

The e-retail giant only marks down these major names twice a year, so if there something–anything–you’ve been eyeing this season, now’s the time to act. Top styles sell-out notoriously fadt, however, so you better move fast.



3.1 Phillip Lim Mini Messenger Bag, originally $825, now $577.50; at Net-a-Porter

Naturally, we want everything from the virtual sale racks and fully expect you will too. Thankfully the sale is broken down into categories of bags, shoes, clothing, lingerie, and sportswear, so you at least have a place to start when sifting through the hundreds of marked-down designer pieces.

So, what are you waiting for? Run, things are selling out as you read.