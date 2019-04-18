17 Stoner Snacks You Can Actually Whip Up In the Slow-Cooker

Scroll To See More Images

Unfortunately for me, I don’t live in a state where it’s legal to celebrate 4/20 by getting good and stoned. But, many of you may not be in that same boat. As of now, 33 states have legalized medical marijuana, and 10 of those states have legalized recreational weed as well. That’s definitely something to celebrate! And what better way to do so than with some slow-cooker stoner snacks?

If you’ve ever been stoned—in a state where it’s legal, obviously—you know the snack cravings are very, very real. They come on quick, and they’re relentless. And, if you’re not prepared with some truly delicious sweet and savory treats, you might find yourself going to town on whatever’s in your pantry (plain crackers, jars of peanut butter, years-old pancake batter, etc.), only to find yourself totally unsatisfied afterward.

To get ahead of the inevitable snack feast, pick some delicious stoner snacks to whip up in your slow-cooker. You can throw it together ahead of time and keep it warm until you’re ready for it, without running the risk of burning the house down by turning on the stove or oven while you’re stoned. Below, you’ll find options for every kind of craving, from sweet to savory to spicy.

1. Ranch Chex Mix

Sure, you can buy your own Chex Mix. But, wouldn’t it be more special to make it yourself—in the slow cooker, with RANCH?

2. Caramel Corn

If you love Cracker Jacks, you’ll love this DIY slow-cooker caramel corn, to which you can add whatever nuts you like.

3. Copycat Chili’s Queso

If you’re craving queso, but aren’t exactly up to going out in public, this slow-cooker Chili’s copycat queso is exactly what you need.

4. Mac and Cheese

Plan ahead, and throw together this easy slow-cooker mac and cheese before you light up—your soon-to-be-stoned self will thank you.

5. Honey Buffalo Wings

Sweet, savory and spicy—slow-cooker Buffalo wings are every stoner’s dream.

6. Chocolate Peanut Clusters

It might be a challenge not to eat the entire batch of these slow-cooker chocolate peanut clusters, but that’s a pretty good problem to have.

7. Muddy Buddies

You might remember muddy buddies (or, puppy chow) from childhood. Trust me, they hold up as an adult.

8. Cheesy Hamburger Dip

No need to hit up the drive thru, this slow-cooker cheesy hamburger dip will hit the spot.

9. Chocolate Lava Cake

I think of chocolate lava cake as a way to have your cake—and eat cake batter, too.

10. Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

If your cravings skew more breakfast-y, this slow-cooker chocolate banana bread is a must-try.

11. Cinnamon Roll Pull-Apart Bread

Another great breakfast-y snack? Slow-cooker cinnamon roll pull-apart bread.

12. Garlic-Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

Don’t bother waiting for garlic knots to get delivered. Make your own instead, and you can eat ’em fresh out of the crock pot.

13. Pizza Casserole

If you’re having a hard time choosing between pizza or pasta, this slow-cooker casserole is basically both.

14. Deep Dish Pizza

If you’re like me, slow-cooker pizza is the perfect choice in any situation.

15. Onion-Garlic Pretzels

Why settle for plain salted pretzels, when a quick run in the slow-cooker can turn them into onion-garlic pretzels?

16. Chili Cheese Dip

There’s never a wrong time for slow-cooker chili cheese dip, am I right?

17. Giant Chocolate Chip and Raisin Cookie

Is there anything more exciting than a giant, deep-dish chocolate chip raisin cookie? (Maybe a giant, deep-dish chocolate chip cookie, sans raisins.)