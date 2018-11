Former The Stone Roses singer, Ian Brown, was arrested last night on suspicion of assault.

Allegedly, Brown attacked his wife and the neighbors called the police claiming there was a domestic disturbance next door. Brown was taken into custody is now freed on bail. Details are still scarce surrounding what happened between Brown and his wife Fabiola Quiroz.

Brown has previously done four months in prison after threatening to chop off a stewardess’ hands while on a plane in 1998.