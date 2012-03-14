First Look: New Zealand’s Stolen Girlfriends Club Shows Mad Love For NYC’s Chinatown

Chelsea, Tribeca, West Village, SoHo, East Village, Meatpacking, NoHo, Nolita, Bowery–out of all of the neighborhoods south of 14th Street here in New York City, definitely my top two would have to be colorful Chinatown and the conveniently-close-to-the-Williamsburg-Bridge area of the Lower East Side.

Turns out, New Zealand-based label Stolen Girlfriends Club is a fan of these New York ‘hoods as well!

After tapping fellow New Zealander street style photographer Maya Villigar (whose snaps have appeared in the likes of Oyster and NOWNESS and has herself been featured on sites like The Cut and Harper’s Bazaar Australia‘s own digital webface), SGC’s brand new photographic essay titled “Here Lies The Bones” features fresh-faced models Anni Jurgenson and Kermi Otashliyska from Ford Models, Zippora Seven at Elite and one Elizabeth Jaeger (all styled by Zara Mirkin) looking pretty as a picture around the city’s Chinatown and LES neighborhoods in the label’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection

The set of candidly shot photos also manages to highlight a few of our favorite things about these Downtown neighborhoods–street vendors, building entrances with compact, mile-long staircases, pizza joints that look like they’re still stuck in 1988, random little parks and old people sitting in these said parks.

Oh, and I should also mention that the clothes from the collection aren’t too shabby, ranging from super flirty slash borderline slutty lace frocks to textured skirts and jackets that are perfect for this in-between seasonal weather.

To check out the entire season’s range of Downtown-approved clothing, be sure to head on over to the Stolen Girlfriends Club website–now available for purchase, just in time for your next party-haul night around Canal Street.

Click through the photos in the slideshow above to see all images from the “Here Lies The Bones” photo collection.