Stolen Girlfriends Club, All Up in the Supermarket

As a lover of fashion I feel like we’ve have seen it all 26 inch heels, authentic icebergs in the middle of runways, couture dresses with the characteristics of an onion. I mean, you name it, we’ve seen it. Like you, I am not that easily impressed, which is why I had to share the latest collection from one of my favorite brands, Stolen Girlfriends Club.



The show took place down under yesterday Models were placed in an 18 wheeler after they were glammed up and shipped off to the supermarket, where they traded in the runway for a little real life. I’ll let the video do the rest of the talking.