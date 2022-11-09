10 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $10 at Target to Build the Ultimate Gift for Less

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Typically I’d be talking about Halloween when I say that line, but of course, it was written for the holiday season in December. I mean, sure, now that Halloween is over, I can get on board with red and green everything. It helps that stores like Target are making it so easy to get into the spirit with the cutest holiday gifts and trinkets that are actually affordable.

Whether you’re shopping for a white elephant gift for one of your besties or loading up stockings for the fam, we’re rounding up the best and cheapest stocking stuffer gifts at Target. This list includes something for everyone, including all the best beauty finds, the cutest home decor pieces, and even cozy socks for those chilly winter nights. Why not gift a stocking with cute presents inside as your next white elephant gift and make it ultra-creative? You’ll have a blast putting it together and the recipient is sure to have a blast opening it.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Masque Bar Santa Purifying Sheet Mask

Everyone loves a sheet mask but a themed sheet mask? Now that’s just too cute to pass up. The sheet mask itself is even in the shape of Santa Clause for a fun selfie moment.

Santa Socks

‘Tis the season to be on-theme for everything and that includes staying cozy around the house in these fun Santa-printed socks. The package design even includes a gift-card holder if you want to add in an additional treat.

Opalhouse Monogrammed Journal

The new year is all about manifesting what you want, so make sure to organize your thoughts in this monogrammed journal.

PopSocket

We’re all endlessly scrolling, so might as well make it a bit easier on the hands with this PopSocket that fits with any cell phone cover. Plus, they come in seven different designs.

Harry’s Holiday Candle

Everyone loves receiving candles, but not everyone loves buying them for themselves. Spoil your bestie with this holiday scented candle that’s just under $10.

Holiday Salted Caramel Popcorn

What’s the fun of opening a stocking if there’s not a delicious snack to munch on in the process? These holiday popcorn bags are under $3 and perfectly slide into any stocking.

Snow Pal Hot Cocoa Topper

Gift this hot cocoa topper for your friend’s next cozy night in.

3-Pack Cookie Cutters

Pick up this pack of three cookie cutters and spread them out into multiple gifts of keep a few for yourself. It’s the cutest way to spread holiday cheer in a stocking.

Small Tree Dish

Use this festive tree dish for candy or for your jewelry at your bedside table to add a bit of holiday flair.

Candy Cane Spatula

Got a baker in your life? Show them you’re thinking of them with this candy cane spatula that’s festive and almost cute enough to eat.