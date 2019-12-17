17 Stocking Stuffers for Pets—Because They’re a Part of the Family Too, Gosh Dangit!

Scroll To See More Images

Christmas is approaching, and while Santa may be checking his naughty or nice list, you don’t even need to bother. You know your beautiful pet is the Nicest of the Nice, and they deserve all the riches in the world. Or, at the very least, some pet-appropriate stocking stuffers. Just because our furry friends don’t live by our Gregorian calendar and don’t know what day it is ever (which, in my opinion, is objectively a better way to live), doesn’t mean we can’t shower them with holiday spirit!

Everyone knows it’s better to give than to receive, and I would argue this is never more true than when you are presenting your pet with a costume or themed toy that has literally no meaning to them but is the cutest thing imaginable to you. There has never been a more seasonally acceptable time than right now to shower your fluffy friend with an embarrassment of squeaky riches, and I’d encourage you to really lean in.This really is, in my opinion, the best experience gift-giving has to offer. You don’t have to agonize over the recipient’s interests and passions to find the perfect meaningful gift for them—because the recipient, just this once, literally has no idea what’s going on.

So take the opportunity to hop on the Christmas Cheer Train and shower your best friend with some charmingly seasonal goodies. It’s an absolute win-win: Your dog gets something that smells a little different than everything else he has already smelled, and you get to Instagram a photo where he looks like Santa. And, when you think about it, isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

Walkee Paws Waterproof Dog Leggings

I’m not kidding around, these are dog leggings. In addition to being water- and weatherproof, these alternative dog booties also give you the wondrous opportunity to say that you now own dog leggings.

brklz Limited Edition Elf Christmas Leash Set, Originally $105

Give your pup the gift of style, and give yourself the gift of having a dog who’s fashionable enough to be seen with.

Harry Barker Penguin Canvas Dog Toy

This sweet and stylish penguin is the perfect chilly weather toy!

Holiday Gingerbread House Cat Scratcher

Give your cat friend something to bite and scratch that is 1. meant to be bitten and scratched and 2. seasonally appropriate!

Fling & Feast Treat Catapult

Why give your furry friend a treat when you could launch it at them?

Laifoo USB Rechargeable Laser Pointer

Nothing says Christmas cheer like not having to pull up every cushion in your home to find the additional 4 tiny batteries you know came with the laser you just bought..

Chilly Dog Boyfriend Dog Sweater, Originally $33

Look at me. Look at my face. I am literally begging each and every one of you to buy this sweater and dress up your dogs as handsome little boys. Please GOD do this one thing for me.

Christmas Tree Aquarium Ornament

Let’s hear it for the OG low maintenance pet, freshwater fish!

MeowBox Silverine Hockey Set

Believe me when I say I spent at least thirty seconds searching NHL names to make a cat-hockey player pun before completely giving up.

Wild One Poop Bag Carrier

We at StyleCaster swear by this small, stylish, and dependable little carrier for all your doggie deposits.

brklz Timeless Swarovski Pendant

Christmas is the perfect time to frost your fluffy BFF!

Gingerbread Man Dog Treat

If your dog’s gonna cronch, they might as well cronch festively!

Organic Catnip PopTart Cat Toys

My mom’s cats have been locked in an ancestral battle over one of these since 2015 if that’s enough of an endorsement for you.

Holiday Snowflake Pet Robe

The robe is thirteen dollars but the ability to make your dog look exactly like a cranky neighbor who has been awoken by some kind of ruckus is priceless.

ED Ellen DeGeneres Flattie Pet Toy, Originally $10

Give your pal a new pal of their own!

Merry & Bright™ Holiday Catnip Cat Toys Gift Stocking

If your cat is a perfect beautiful angel on earth ~but also~ a wretched picky bastard, you can’t go wrong dumping this entire 24 pack toy assortment on them.

ADIDOG Tracksuit

Every second you aren’t buying this for your dog is another crucial second you are DENYING them the right to maximum Adam Sandler levels of drip.

Mistletoe Door Hanger

If you catch your cat under this they have to give you a Christmas hiss.