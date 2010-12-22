Stocking Stuffers: Last Minute, Luxe, and Lovely

Last minute Lucy’s, we love you too. Click through for ten super sweet items made for stuffing some very chic stockings. Sometimes it’s the little things that count from lovely candles, to luxe hand creams and a paper weight that might be measured in karats.
It’s all about the whimsy… live it, love it, buy it.
Aw, it's a play on words and pretty...
Forget my Knot ring, $54, at Fred Flare
A little New Year's shine...
Deborah Lippman boom boom pow 24kt nail polish, $20, at Fred Flare
The opposite of coal, get it?
Clear glass diamond paperweight, $6.98, at Amazon
Something special but inexpensive...
L'Occitane lavender hand cream, $10, at Sephora
It smells like a Hawaiian breeze, mmm...
Capri blue candle tin, $12, at Anthropologie
So wintry...
Free People cream beanie, $20, at Shopbop
Cozy and on-trend.
Ilux cashmere socks, $28, at Otte NYC
You can slip in your fave pic...
Jonathan Adler frame, $78, at Jonathan Adler
For the girl with deep thoughts...
Topshop snakeskin notebook, $16, at Topshop