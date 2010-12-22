StyleCaster
Stocking Stuffers: Last Minute, Luxe, and Lovely

Kerry Pieri
Last minute Lucy’s, we love you too. Click through for ten super sweet items made for stuffing some very chic stockings. Sometimes it’s the little things that count from lovely candles, to luxe hand creams and a paper weight that might be measured in karats.

It’s all about the whimsy… live it, love it, buy it.

A round up...

For the literary geek...
Aluminum ampersand, $225, at House Industries

Aw, it's a play on words and pretty...
Forget my Knot ring, $54, at Fred Flare

A little New Year's shine...
Deborah Lippman boom boom pow 24kt nail polish, $20, at Fred Flare

The opposite of coal, get it?
Clear glass diamond paperweight, $6.98, at Amazon

Something special but inexpensive...
L'Occitane lavender hand cream, $10, at Sephora

It smells like a Hawaiian breeze, mmm...
Capri blue candle tin, $12, at Anthropologie

So wintry...
Free People cream beanie, $20, at Shopbop

Cozy and on-trend.
Ilux cashmere socks, $28, at Otte NYC

You can slip in your fave pic...
Jonathan Adler frame, $78, at Jonathan Adler

For the girl with deep thoughts...
Topshop snakeskin notebook, $16, at Topshop

