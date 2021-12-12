10 Seriously Cute Stocking Stuffers You Can Grab from CVS for Under $5

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing better than the sound of wrapping paper being torn apart while opening gifts under the Christmas tree. It’s undoubtedly a big part of spreading holiday cheer, but that doesn’t mean we should forget about our stockings! However, you shouldn’t just throw a bunch of random knick knacks into socks—instead, slip in a few of these adorable stocking stuffers from CVS, all of which will cost you under $5.

You can always rely on CVS to have the goods, whether you’re in need of a late night snack or your fave drugstore moisturizer. It has everything you could possibly need, both in store and online, including amazing stocking stuffers for Christmas. And might we add that they’re also super affordable!

From a makeup ornament to quirky candy canes, fill your friends’ and family’s stockings to the brim with these 10 cute stocking stuffers. They’ll be the icing on the cake of the holiday season—or, should I say the gingerbread house.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mini Ornament

You gift-ee will love getting to try the TikTok-viral Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High mascara, packaged in the most adorable ornament box.

Lindt Holiday Milk Chocolate Icicles

The only thing better than chocolate is chocolate in a festive holiday shape. We’re drooling over these milk chocolate icicles that come in a convenient pack of four.

Ferrero Collection Fine Assorted Confections

We bet whoever you’re shopping for hasn’t eaten Ferrero Rochers like this before! This adorable gift box is filled with a variety of indulgent chocolate and coconut candies.

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm

Burt’s Bees’ iconic lip balm is a timeless crowd-pleaser. With chilly weather ahead, anyone would appreciate this chapped lips savior.

The Creme Shop How Do Eye Look? Eye Mask

Say goodbye to puffy eyes with these cute hydrogel eye patches that wake up eyes with the help of caffeine, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. There’s no better gift than plump, hydrated, under eyes in just 15 minutes.

Lindt LINDOR Holiday Milk Chocolate Truffles

The holidays wouldn’t be complete without Lindt’s LINDOR classic milk chocolate truffles. This gift box is the perfect size for sliding it right into someone’s stocking.

Wet n Wild Color Icon Nail Gift Set

For the one whose nails are always changing colors, get them this fun nail polish set. It includes six eye-catching shades that’ll work great for any holiday look.

Lifesavers Assorted Candy Canes

Switch up your candy cane game with Lifesavers’ colorful, fruit-flavored candy canes. They won’t be expecting these unique treats when they unpack their stocking!

L.A. COLORS Bright Eyes Eyeliner Set

Any make-up lover will adore creating bold holiday makeup looks with these eight creamy eyeliners, especially since they work overtime as lip liners if you’re into bold shades.

The Creme Shop Assorted Animal Face Masks

We don’t know what’s cuter than these animal face masks. Choose between the softening bear mask that contains honey or the clarifying frog one with tea tree.