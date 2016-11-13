StyleCaster
25 Supremely Good Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Lauren Caruso
Stocking Stuffer Ideas
Photo: STYLECASTER

The idea of buying a stocking stuffer to throw it in an actual stocking is pretty outdated at this point: I’m almost certain that my mom, an agnostic, is one of maybe seven people that hang large, personalized socks on our makeshift mantle during the winter holidays. Still, that doesn’t mean the merits of a good stocking stuffer should go unnoticed: Typically reserved for cutesy knick-knacks and, well, socks, they’re perfect for smaller gifts—in both size and price.

And while we’re not talking about the same big-ticket items that usually take the spotlight, the only thing worse than giving a boring gift is one that’s so decidedly useless that it’ll end up in the trash within 24 hours. Luckily we have 25 genius stocking stuffer ideas, including a mini hair straightener, a hair accessory that’s almost too pretty to wear, and a very cheeky pin, to give this year—and there’s not a single sock in sight.

1 of 25

Zara Checked Handbag, $19.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

BOOSTCASE iPhone 6 Hybrid Power Case, $100; at Barneys New York

Photo: Boostcase

Drift/Riot Tiny Gold Hoops, $35; at Need Supply

Photo: Drift/Riot

Rodin Lip Balm, $34; at Barneys New York

Photo: Rodin

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Souffle Body Crème, $60; at Bluemercury

Photo: Laura Mercier

Mango Retro Sunglasses, $29.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Vapour Multi-Use Palettes, $46; at Credo

Photo: Vapour

Topshop Fur Makeup Bag, $22; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Amika Mini Downtown Styler, $29; at Amika

Photo: Amika

Chloe + Isabel Bun Cuff, $45; at Chloe + Isabel

Photo: Chloe + Isabel

Morihata Binchotan Charcoal Eye Mask, $23; at The Line

Photo: Morihata

Shawna X Butt Pin, $10; at Tictail

Photo: Tictail

H&M Glittery Scarf, $12.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Herbivore Beard Tonic Sampler, $22; at Herbivore

 

Photo: Herbivore

MAAPS Heartwood Incense Sticks, $18; at Need Supply

Photo: MAAPS

Madewell Suede Fringe Bag Tag in Cider, $15; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell

Deborah Lippmann Limited Edition Family Jewels Gel Lap Pro Color Set, $24; at Deborah Lippmann

 

Photo: Deborah Lippmann

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle, $65; at Le Labo

Photo: Le Labo

The Style Club Babe Baseball Cap, $15; at The Style Club

 

Photo: The Style Club

J.Crew Cashmere-Lined Leather Tech Gloves, $98; at J.Crew

 

Photo: J.Crew

DIY Push Jewelry Bowl, $22; at MoMA Store

 

Photo: MOMA Store

StudioSarah Luxe Notebook, $29; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: StudioSarah

Article & Goods No. 20 Wallet, $38; at Article & Goods

 

Photo: Article & Goods

Estée Lauder 16-Pc. Gloss Go Round Set, $70; at Macy’s

Photo: Estée Lauder

ASOS Natural Earmuffs, $18.50; at ASOS

33 Over-the-Knee-Boot Outfits to Copy This Season

