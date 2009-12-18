Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your List

How do we get here so fast every year? Over the summer, it is so easy to think of the perfect gift, but then it’s here, the third week of December. This is the time to start running around the city like a crazy person trying to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list. Our good friends at House Beautiful put together a great list of ideas of 101 Stocking Stuffers to jumpstart your shopping…below are a few favorites. Check them all out at House Beautiful.

1. Dolls Vice Canister (pictured above), $28, at jonathanadler.com.

Perfect for stashing those vices of yours from prying eyes.

2. Le Petit Calender, $98, at mrsstrong.com.



Helping you to plan ahead, especially for next year’s gift-giving.



3. Polaroid Pogo Instant Mobile Printer, $150, at target.com.



Bringing your memories from camera to picture frame.



Check out other gift ideas from the Rodarte for Target collection here.



4. John Robshaw Indigo Madura Journal, $15, at barnes&noble.com.



Allowing you to keep track of the events of years past.



5. Muji New York City in a Bag, $15, at momastore.org.



The perfect combatant for home sickness.

Aaron Stewart is Creative Director of Sferra, which has been creating luxury linens since 1891. Today it serves over 1,000 of the finest luxury home accent stores worldwide. To learn more about Sferra visit sferralinens.com.