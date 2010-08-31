StyleCaster
Stockholm Fashion Week Polaroids From Abroad

Last week I attended Stockholm’s Spring/Summer 2011 Fashion Week. This being the first installment of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, I was eager to see Stockholm’s offerings. The city hosted approximately thirty shows and dedicated itself 100 percent to the runway hosting their trade shows only after the week’s events. It was evident to me that everyone in attendance was looking for the next BIG voice in Swedish Fashion. I was listening with both ears and left with much to talk about.

Click through the slide show above to get a look at some of my favorite moments from Stockholm.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both La
Cambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.com

Wide pant from the Nakkna show.

Garden at the Swedish Counselor's house.

Environment at the grand Bern's Salongen.

Wrapped leather shoes at the Hope show.

Harbors of Stockholm.

Simple and crisp elegance at the Filippa K show.

A look inside Carin Wester's atelier.

Silver tied ponytails and plastic knee boots, on the banks of the harbor, for the Cheap Monday show.

Golden breaks of color at the Whyred show.

Exaggerated jacket from Klara Sjons Nilsson at the YFI Awards.

