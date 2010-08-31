Stockholm Fashion Week Polaroids From Abroad

Last week I attended Stockholm’s Spring/Summer 2011 Fashion Week. This being the first installment of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, I was eager to see Stockholm’s offerings. The city hosted approximately thirty shows and dedicated itself 100 percent to the runway hosting their trade shows only after the week’s events. It was evident to me that everyone in attendance was looking for the next BIG voice in Swedish Fashion. I was listening with both ears and left with much to talk about.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both La

Cambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.com