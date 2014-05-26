25 Stock Photos That Make Absolutely No Sense

One of the most consistently entertaining aspects of working in media is seeing the endless supply of strange, hilarious, and downright inexplicable stock photos that exist in the world. This particular kind of photography aims to provide imagery that helps illustrate a point that words alone won’t suffice to illustrate. And yet–there are so many stock photos out there that seem to illustrate no point any sane person would ever make.

For no real reason other than to laugh, we rounded up 25 stock photos that have us scratching our heads.

1. Wait, why did these people set up their office in the middle of a lake?

Embed from Getty Images

2. Just in case you were looking for a photo of “sad bride in a messy shack after the wedding, with a cat.”



3. So many questions.

Embed from Getty Images

4. Ummm, okay.

Embed from Getty Images

5. Easter bunnies gone wild.

Embed from Getty Images

6. For those rare occasions when you get caught head-on in a wind machine.

Embed from Getty Images

7. What’s the deal with bunny ears?



8. Just a typical Friday night for most people, right?

Embed from Getty Images

9. Jalape-nana!

Embed from Getty Images

10. This man looks absolutely terrified to be inside this large egg. We want to save him.

Embed from Getty Images

11. It’s gonna be hard to drink a glass of wine through your fake cow head, lady.

Embed from Getty Images

12. Ummmm, no. These two things should not be juxtaposed.

Embed from Getty Images

13. Stock photos gone Dalí.

Embed from Getty Images

14. Is the hat magically suspended? Did she throw it? What’s going on here?

Embed from Getty Images

15. Ummm, we’d rather have real ice cream.

Embed from Getty Images

16. Well, this is truly unappetizing.

Embed from Getty Images

17. Why is she sleeping on a bed in the middle of the woods?

Embed from Getty Images

18. We’re all about an exercise ball, but you might wanna change out of your business attire first.

Embed from Getty Images

19. LOL.



20. OMG, another wind machine! What is the deal?!

Embed from Getty Images

21. Why is this woman being gently caressed by not one but two wild animals?



22. Electricity: You’re doing it wrong.

Embed from Getty Images

23. Someone put a ring on it, guys!

Embed from Getty Images

24. Behold, world’s most powerful Jell-O!

Embed from Getty Images

25. This guy’s never heard of Smartphones.

Embed from Getty Images