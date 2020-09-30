Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Still Have Me’ Has the Most Heartbreaking Lyrics About Max Ehrich

Lovatics want know: Are Demi Lovato’s “Still Have Me” lyrics about Max Ehrich? The “I Love Me” singer surprised fans on Wednesday, September 30, when she released her new single, “Still Have Me.”

Before the track’s release, the former Disney Channel star teased the song in a tweet, writing, “Music is always there for me… song in the am.” The release of “Still Have Me” comes less than a week after news broke that Lovato and Ehrich had ended their engagement two months after he proposed. (The two were together for less than a year.) Though Lovato has yet to comment on the breakup (her ex, on the other hand, has had lots to say), fans believe that “Still Have Me” is about how the Sonny With a Chance alum still has herself—and music—after she left the man she once thought she would marry.

“It feels like someone’s stolen/All the light I ever had” Lovato sings. “Everything around me shattered/All the highs are now just lows/But it doesn’t even matter/’Cause I’d rather be alone.”

After Ehrich claimed on his Instagram Story that he and Lovato never officially broke up and he found out about their split via tabloid, a source told E! News that the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer’s family is “relieved” that she and the soap star are over. “He is lying,” the source said. “Demi did tell him beforehand. [Max is] just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Ehrich’s newfound fame as a result of his relationship with Lovato was the reason for their breakup. “In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion [and] things with his career, but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities,” the insider said. “He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up.”

Read the full lyrics to Demi Lovato’s “Still Have Me” below.

[Pre-Chorus]

Like the world disappeared

And I’m laying right here

While the silence is piercing

And it hurts to breathe

[Chorus]

I don’t have much but at least I still have me (I still have me)

And that’s all I need

So take my faith but at least I still believe (I still believe)

And that’s all I need

I don’t have much but at least I still have me

[Verse 2]

Everything around me shattered

All the highs are now just low

But it doesn’t even matter

Cause I’d rather be alone

[Bridge]

I don’t have much but at least I still have me (I still have me)

(Woah, woah)

