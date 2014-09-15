Stiletto Wars is Basically Candy Crush For Fashion Lovers

If you’re addicted to Candy Crush and happen to be fashion savvy (which you are, obviously), you’ll be thrilled to learn about Stiletto Wars, a new game designed by U.K.-based department store Harrods to celebrate the opening of its new shoe floor.

Here’s the premise: Your responsibility is to form rows of three or more designers shoes working against the clock, very similar to Candy Crush when you’re tasked with aligning lemondrops and lollipops. Let’s be real, anything involving shoes is naturally better.

In conjunction with the release of the game, every Sunday the highest-scoring player will receive a gift card to Harrods, and everyone who’s submitted their scores will be eligible in October to win a Harrods VIP experience.

While said prizes are likely only enticing to those living in the UK (or those traveling to London quite a bit), the game can be enjoyed by everyone.

Stiletto Wars can be accessed via Harrods Magazine app and is free to download for iOs and Android mobiles and tablets from the App Store or Google Play. We apologize in advance for killing the next ten hours of your day.