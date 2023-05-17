Stevie Nicks New Tour Date Tickets Are Going Fast—Here’s How to Get Them & For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all Stevie Nicks diehards: The singer is set to take the stage on a 29-show North American Tour—new dates have continually been added. Tickets already went on sale and are seeing fast sell-outs, particularly for select tour dates that include none other than Billy Joel. The duo will sing together at the Lincoln Financial Center in Philadelphia, PA on June 16 and the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH on August 5 (among other special dates.)

The tour will feature songs from Nicks’ entire discography of albums, including Bella Donna which includes hits like ‘The Edge of Seventeen, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,’ and ‘Leather and Lace.’

Ticket costs go as low as $36 at select retailers and as high as around $200 at others right now, so we’d recommend hurry to secure your own before time runs out. VividSeats offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Stevie Nicks tickets so you don’t miss her North American Tour.

‘Bella Donna’ By Stevie Nicks

Where can fans buy Stevie Nicks tickets to her North American Tour? Stevie Nicks tickets to her North American Tour went on sale on May 17, and have since been selling quickly for some locations. While you can snag Stevie Nicks tickets for shows on Ticketmaster, you may have better luck securing your preferred seats on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Stevie Nicks“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Stevie Nicks!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Stevie Nicks“ Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Stevie Nicks!

What are Stevie Nicks North American Tour dates?

You’ll find all the Stevie Nicks dates for her upcoming North American tour down below. The first date of her tour kicks off on May 19, 2023 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN and will conclude on March 9, 2024 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Select tour dates with an * include Billy Joel.

05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/25 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

06/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/05 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *

08/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead *

09/23 — Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium *

09/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/04 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *

10/28 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

11/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

11/04 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *

11/29 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/02 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

12/05 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

12/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *

12/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

What is Stevie Nicks North American Tour setlist?

While it’s still unknown what exactly the lineup will be at the upcoming Stevie Nicks North American Tour, it has already been announced that the tour will feature the singer’s entire discography of albums, including Bella Donna. If you’re itching to hear your favorite track from any one of Nicks’ albums live, now may be your prime opportunity.

Bella Donna Album Songs:

“Bella Donna” “Kind of Woman” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” Think About It” “After the Glitter Fades” “Edge of Seventeen” “How Still My Love” “Leather and Lace” “Outside the Rain” “The Highwayman”

