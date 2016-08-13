Meet the Affordable Australian Brand That’ll Make You Reconsider Boho

In an effort to stop buying the same Zara dress that everyone else has, I’ve been on the lookout for affordable, smaller fashion lines that interpret runway trends just as well as the mass market giants (and for the same price). The latest label to catch my eye is Australian brand Stevie May. Based in the small beach town of Byron Bay, designer Valentina Coppola has mastered the art of modern boho dressing with high-neck, white lace midis, long-sleeve wrap dresses, and printed separates that you’ll want to wear every day until the end of summer.

Ahead, we chat with Coppola about her line and take a look at the current collection (which you can buy online right now).

What were you doing before Stevie May?

I was previously working in Italy for Dolce and Gabbana, Versace and Alberta Ferretti.

Do you have formal training in fashion and design?

Yes I studied at the Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan. The European influence is really prevalent in my design techniques and illustrations.

How is Stevie May different from other labels?

Stevie May is affordable raw luxury. The collections are always a textural delight of linens, silks and natural fibers used in feminine high fashion silhouettes. Designed in Byron Bay, Stevie May’s home is always prevalent in the collections from the raw fabrications to the simple, effortless shapes which really sets it apart from other labels.

I love how the brand is a little boho, but still feels modern. How do you do design the collections?

I begin most of my designs with inspiration from vintage garments. This really creates the ethereal, bohemian aesthetic. I also develop our own fabrics and embroideries which creates a really intricate feel. I hand draw the patterns and recreate the design using modern embroidery techniques. I think the blend of sophisticated developed fabrics and vintage inspirations really lend to the boho/modern feel.

What is the price bracket of your line?

Stevie May really is really affordable with most pieces ranging between $149.00 to $320.00.

What’s your favorite piece in the current collection and why?

The Zombie Goddess Top. I love the organic textured crochet fabric paired with the romantic bell sleeves. It makes for an effortless piece.

What’s the most popular item currently on your website?

The Cocoon Long Sleeve Mini Dress. It’s the epitome of free-spirited romance with its billowing sleeves and soft paisley-esque print. I think people are really drawn to the ’70s feminine silhouette

Have any celebrities or influencers worn the brand? Who?

[Australian model]Bambi Northwood Blyth and [influencer] Elle Ferguson really love the Stevie brand. They both really have that free spirited and whimsical nature that makes them look effortlessly stylish. They are the epitome of the Stevie May woman, seeking personality in their clothing.

[Australian TV host] Carissa Walford, Jodi Gordon, and Jennifer Hawkins have also worn our Stevie.