Steven Tyler Not Leaving Aerosmith

Yesterday, rumors were wildly spreading that lead singer Steven Tyler was leaving Aerosmith.

In a not too surprising turn of events, Steven Tyler announced that he has no intentions of leaving Aerosmith. Tyler crashed a Joe Perry solo show in New York and announced to a hysterical crowd, “I just want New York to know, I am not leaving Aerosmith!” He and Perry then performed, “Walk This Way” before Tyler left.

Why do I feel like tomorrow Steven Tyler’s going to show up in Los Angeles and stage whisper, “I just want Los Angeles to know, I have mild intentions of leaving Aerosmith!”?

[Source Roling Stone]