Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman Leaving

After a few days of supposed mumblings, Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler quit the band, according to guitarist Joe Perry. In a recent interview with the Las Vegas Sun, Perry told reporters, “Steven quit as far as I can tell. [Tyler] has had no contact with me or the other band members.”

Perry added, “I saw online that Steven said that he was going to leave the band. I don’t know for how long, indefinitely or whatever.” This is the musically platonic version of logging into Facebook one morning and learning your current boyfriend is now single in your news feed. Oh harshness…I hope Joe Perry didn’t see a little broken heart by his name too…

Tyler had already been reportedly distant from the band: staying in separate hotels, working with a separate manager, and traveling on different planes from the other band members. Perry had very little contact with Tyler during their tour and rarely spoke until Tyler appeared on stage for their shows.

There has been no official confirmation that Tyler has quit the band forever, but Perry is already looking towards the 30-year-old band’s future; “As far as replacing Steve, it’s not just about that, it’s also four guys that play extremely well together, and I’m not going to see that go to waste. I really don’t know what path is going to take at this point, but we’ll probably find somebody else that will sing in those spots where we need a singer.”

Joe Perry is surprisingly sensitive, I must say…