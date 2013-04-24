Steven Rojas Offers Advice on When to Rebel, and When to Conform

This week on The Unexpected Insider, GrandLife Hotels’ Steven Rojas offered his top tips on how to throw a great party, as well as his insights into great style for spring. As the Social Media and Promotions Director for one of the top hotel chains in the world, Rojas knows a thing or two about how to spot up-and-coming stars on the style scene, as well as how to make a splash with your own personal style.

While Rojas confesses he doesn’t think he’s “made it” quite yet, he does have some good advice on knowing when to rebel and when to grow up, which he got from a very reliable source: his dad.

What was the moment when you knew you’d “made it” in your industry?

I don’t think I’ve made it, I still have lots of work to do.

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received from a mentor or a friend?

“Son, If by 20 you haven’t rebelled, you have no heart; and if by 30 you haven’t conformed, you have no brain.” —Julian Rojas (My Dad)

There are lots of stylish people to follow on social media, but who do you really read every day?

I cant tell you! If I did, everyone else would get upset.