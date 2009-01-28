OBJECT OF DESIRE: Steven Alan tuxafari liberty shirt, $265, at stevenalan.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: The weather took an unexpectedly dreary turn for the worst this morning, clouding my mind with images of sweatpants and sweatshirts.

Reason #2: This is the perfect top to erase those dreary winter thoughts. It is casual and comfy enough to just thrown on and the liberty floral print adds a much needed pop of color.

Reason #3: I love items that have wear it now/wear it later appeal. Wear it now with a chunky knit; wear it later with cutoffs. Sigh, cutoffs.