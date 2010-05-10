StyleCaster
Steven Alan Puts An Ikat Spin On Classic Keds Slip Ons

Kerry Pieri
Women’s ikat print slip ons, Steven Alan for Keds. Photo courtesy of Keds

Move over Converse, it seems hipsters may have a new sneaker brand in mind.
King of rumpled plaid button-downs Steven Alan has collaborated on a footwear line with Keds.

Available this month, the four-style collection feautures canvas slip-ons that will wear well from the streets of Brooklyn to beach side. In light hues for men, including denim chambray and natural, and Ikat-inspired prints for women, the collaboration conveniently outfits cool couples in one swoop the styles tap into both denim and print trends for the season.

Going for $68 a pair, they’re more pricy than your usual pair of Keds, but more affordable than pricier designer footwear. The collection is available now at Steven Alan stores and on stevenalan.com.

Men’s slip-on styles by Steven Alan for Keds. Photos courtesy of Keds.

