Steven Alan – For The Love of Plaid!

When Steven Alan popped by the studio last week, half of us were wearing his iconic plaids…Including me. Only my plaids were not as visible as the boys and as much as I wanted to gush about the pieces I had on underneath, I thought maybe I should wait to share that information with you instead. I blush less over blog.

I’m pretty positive that every person in my life has at least one reverse seam inside pocket signature shirt. And if they don’t, it’s probably because I borrowed it and refuse to give it back. (Sorry about that.) But now that I’ve discovered the ruffle panties are only $35, I won’t be swiping your shirts to get my plaid fix. All together now — THANKS STEVEN!!!

Triangle Bra, $85 and Ruffle Panty, $35, both at stevenalan.com.