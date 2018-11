Object Of Desire

Steven Alan cruiser dress, $235, at stevenalan.com

Reason #1

Say goodbye to his perfect plaids for one day and celebrate Cinco de Mayo in his new ikat print.

Reason #2

The adorable cross-back of this dress will keep you cool all summer long while adding a sexy surprise when you turn around.

Reason #3

Having a growing obsession with finding the perfect summer dress is healthier than gorging on guacamole and margarita, right? Or is it?