Steven Alan’s 6 Easy Home Decorating Tips

If we could enmesh ourselves in the laid-back universe of Steven Alan, replete with tomboy-prep separates, indie designer accessories, and unusual jewelry pieces, we could die happy.

Now, with the opening of his first-ever home shop—a sunny spot in Tribeca in New York City—brimming with greenery and funky finds from designers like Doug Johnston, Auntie Oti, and Shino Takeda—achieving a top-to-bottom Steven Alan lifestyle is finally achievable.

Here, the retail guru sounds off on his signature aesthetic (he prefers to “layer” his favorite looks), inspiration sources, and his favorite spots for antique finds. Warning: some of them may require you to get up at 5:30 a.m.

1. Find Your Style. When it comes to interiors, Steven Alan describes his style as “quirky and original.” But Alan never skimps on quality. “I like things that are the best of class and authentic.”

2. Don’t Limit Yourself to a One Look. “I generally don’t have just one particular aesthetic, ” Alan explains. “Rather, I like to layer different styles to create the right vibe.”

3. Seek High-Flying Inspiration. Alan finds inspiration in the elaborate architectural creations of husband and wife duo, Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, who created the (soon to be demolished) American Folk Art Museum as well as the East Asian Library at UC Berkeley. “I also admire the works of Tadao Ando,” Alan adds.

4. Get Your Hands Dirty. “I love going to outdoor markets like Renningers Antiques & Farmers Market in Kutztown, Pennsylvania and the Brimfield Antique Show in Massachusetts,” Alan explains.” For unusual scores, Alan also makes a habit of “perusing yard sales and flea markets.”

5. The Early Bird Catches the Worm. Alan’s best-ever antique find? “Glass cases from Brimfield,” says the designer, who hit the market “at 5:30 a.m. and saw these old french glass cases that I just had to have.”

6. Splurge on Statement Pieces. He may have a flair of antiques and flea market finds, but when it comes to serious splurges, Alan chooses to invest in inspiring works of art. His favorite? “A painting by Chris Johanson.”

