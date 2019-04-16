Steve Madden Just Brought Back the Classic ‘90s Platform Sandal, and I’m Screaming Like I’m at an *NSYNC Concert

Scroll To See More Images

Everything always comes back full circle, and it’s no secret that the ’90s are cool again (and have been for a while). We’ve been seeing classic ’90s trends resurface with modern twists, and honestly, I’m pretty happy about it. (As long as low-rise jeans never come back.) Continuing to bring me back to my ’90s roots is the new Steve Madden and Urban Outfitters collab. Urban Outfitters is constantly working with other brands to bring their consumers something new and cool, and this most recent collab with Steve Madden is seriously something special. The styles of the two brands mesh so well—a match made in sartorial heaven.

The new Steve Madden x Urban Outfitters collection takes us all back to the glory days of the platform sandal. (Good times.) The line boasts two different styles of the platform sandal, each in three different colors. The Slinky Platform Sandals are a modern version of the same sandal from Steve Madden back in the day. Steve Madden also included a Platform Thong Sandal, though, to keep things fresh. This trend, of course, re-surfaced a bit in the early aughts, and reminds me slightly of the sandals Lizzie McGuire’s cartoon character wore—only cooler.

Both styles of sandals are available exclusively at Urban Outfitters and range from $60 to $70. In on-trend neons (along with classic black and white shades) perfect for spring and summer, these sandals are a must-have for your warm-weather wardrobe. If we can’t actually go back to the days of music videos on MTV, we might as well dress like it’s 1996 and we don’t have a care in the world. (I’ll admit—I was only three, so it’s not like I was actually watching MTV in 1996. But the sentiment is there.) Catch me sitting back and relaxing, wearing these cute sandals and watching re-runs of Full House.

Steve Madden UO Exclusive Slinky Platform Sandal, $70 at Urban Outfitters

Steve Madden UO Exclusive Platform Thong Sandal, $60 at Urban Outfitters

