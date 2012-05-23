Steve Madden Is Doing Sleepwear, But Would You Actually Wear It?

We’ve seen a few celebs and designers make the high fashion pajama look on trend these days (*cough* Rihanna *cough*), so does that mean you should too?

Well, as far as Steve Madden is concerned, your answer should most likely be a “yes.” But why would a shoewear brand want you to rock some pajamas at your upcoming shindigs?

Turns out, Steve Madden will be launching a lounge and sleepwear line called “Mad Crazy Dreams” this coming Fall 2012 season, “to introduce fun and feminine designs that are fashioned to the lifestyle of today’s 18-25 year old girl — active, style-conscious, on the go.” The line will available exclusively at a Nordstrom department store near you as well as online at www.nordstrom.com in the U.S., and available in-store and online from Hudson Bay for our neighbors in the north.

And as we’re taking a glance at the lookbook images that were sent over to us, initial reactions to the duds are that they aren’t all that bad but for some reason we’ll still need some getting used to the thought of Steve Madden doing loungewear.

Take a look of the new collection for yourself in the slideshow above, and let us know what you think about Steve Madden’s latest fashion offering by leaving a comment down below.