Steve Madden, On the Up and Up

Every once in a while, we’re actually interested in hearing about the business side of fashion and it’s definitely the only time you’ll hear us talking stocks. Today WWD reports that Steve Madden Inc. is gaining market share and is expected to outperform most other footwear companies for the second half of the year.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what the company did well and not so well:

They sell well with their retail partners (think Macy’s and Bloomie’s) because they are able to deliver the newest trends the fastest. You know you want those Balmain-inspired sandals and you definitely know you don’t want to have to wait for them.

They entered the luxury market with Elizabeth & James. While we hated the shoes, $800,000 in net sales don’t lie.

Fall ’08 boot sales were really strong for the company, but not so strong were booties. We’re willing to guess the peep-toe bootie trend didn’t do that great for them either.

