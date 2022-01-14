OMG, We Found The Best Golden Goose Dupes on Amazon & They’ll Save You $550

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re obsessed with the way Golden Goose sneakers look effortlessly cool, you’re not alone. It seems like everyone on our Instagram feed owns at least one pair of the coveted distressed shoes, and the FOMO is REAL. If you’re lucky enough to have a pair of the original shoes sitting in your closet, you know the large price tag they come with. But, if making a whopping $600 purchase is giving you the shakes (same here), then might we introduce you to some more cost-friendly, yet equally as cool, dupes that you can shop.

Sometimes designer dupes look nothing like the originals after you buy them. But thankfully, there are plenty of options for this particularly popular shoe, and each one incorporates similar details that the originals have. So much so that it would take a Golden Goose expert to point out what pair is real and which isn’t if they were side-by-side. These alternatives don’t sacrifice quality or comfort like some other options might. Plus, they’re a fraction of the cost of the original shoes.

While most Golden Goose sneakers come in around $600, similar pairs from Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and other retailers can come in under $50. Plus, you can buy ’em at Amazon and get them delivered to your door in a few days.

Below find seven of the best Golden Goose dupes from Amazon that we can’t stop gawking over.

Steven by Steve Madden Rezza Sneaker

If you love the look of Golden Goose’s Hi-Star sneakers with animal prints on them, then you have to snag this look-alike pair from Steve Madden. The Rezza sneaker has a lightly distressed look with a leopard-print designs on the sides. The shoe comes in three options: White leopard, yellow neon and all white. (The white and yellow pairs don’t include the animal print on the stars, so if you’re looking for a simple design, make sure to select one of those choices.)

One shopper said that the shoes are “cute and comfortable. I wanted a “golden goose” style tennis shoe without the horrific price tag. These worked out great.”

Star Sneaker Low-Top Shoes

Shopping for shoes online is tough, especially when trying to find dupes that are identical to the original pair you want. But thanks to endless shopper reviews, these shoes are a confirmed “great dupe” for the popular Golden Goose sneakers. The shoes have a classic low-top design and a padded footbed that keeps your feet comfortable all day.

They’re so comfortable that one shopper called them their “favorite everyday sneaker,” and added, “They’re great quality, great fit, and extremely comfortable. They’re my new everyday casual sneaker. I get a ton of compliments. I can wear these to work all day and look cute and comfortable and not look like I’m ready for the gym.”

Steve Madden Starling Sneaker

The Starling sneaker is one of the best Golden Gooses dupes you can buy, according to shoppers. From the design to the fit, these shoes are going to quickly become your favorite. Multiple reviewers noted that the shoes have “great quality” and look amazing paired with jeans and even skirts.

Syktkmx Star Sneakers Shoes With Glitter

If you’re working on building your Golden Goose collection but want to skip the high price tag, head to Amazon to grab a pair of these sparkling sneakers. Syktkmx’s shoes have a vegan leather sole with a platform shape that feels like a cushion for your feet, plus they’re covered in glitter, so they shine from every angle.

Still deciding if you want to give the shoes a shot? One reviewer wrote that they’re “absolutely obsessed with these sneakers! Such a good Golden Goose dupe, I get compliments every time I wear them and I wear them a lot.”

Satuki High Top Sneakers

This pair of high-top sneakers will make you do a double-take. The design is so well-crafted that the shoes look just like Goldens. They have classic stars on the sides, glitter on the toe portion of the shoe and a classic high tongue at the top of the shoes. Plus, they have a slightly distressed look that shoppers pay almost triple the price for.

Sam Edelman Areson Sneaker

Let Sam Edelman’s Areson Sneaker change your mind about purchasing dupes on Amazon. The trusted and loved brand offers the like-alike sneakers at a fraction of the costs of traditional Golden Goose fits. The shoes have beautiful colors to choose from, and we love the greige anda blush gold pair. The animal print wraps around the entire shoe, but it’s not a loud print, making it easy to pair with almost anything in your closet.

Soda Wander Sneakers

We love when you can snag a great pair of dupes with an even better price tag, and trust us, you don’t want to miss this pair of shoes that start just under $28. Shoppers love the price tag too and say that they are “obsessed” with the dupes. One said, “I love these shoes! I bought them in two colors: the snakeskin and cheetah print. I’m obsessed with both, and they are super comfortable. Also, the quality is great for the price!”