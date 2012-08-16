Want: Steve Madden Studded Biker Boots

After a summer filled with feminine looks, we’re ready for something tougher for fall. We’re always looking for the perfect pair of boots, but with so much selection it can be difficult to find ones that really get us going.

Finally, we’ve found the epitome of tough biker boots. This Steve Madden pair is seriously calling to us with its thick laces, silver studs at the heel and toe, and a worn-in vintage leather look. Rendered in a dark smoky-gray hue, they are softer than black but fiercer than brown. Pair them with a floral dress for a throwback to ’90s grunge or jeans and lightweight knits for a casual ensemble with some bite.

We can’t wait to step out in these bad boys!

Steve Madden Tarnney Boots in Grey Leather, $150, at Steve Madden