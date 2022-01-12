Sterling K. Brown’s Net Worth Includes His Huge ‘This Is Us’ Salary—Here’s How Much He Makes as Randall

Thanks to This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown’s net worth has increased dramatically over the last several years—and we’d wager to say that it pays far better than his character Randall Pearson’s salary as a city councilman.

Brown—whose full name is Sterling Kelby Brown—was born on April 5, 1976, in St. Louis, Missouri. Brown was named after his father, who died when he was 10 years old. As a child, however, Brown went by the name of Kelby before deciding to go by his given name as a teenager. After graduating from the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, Brown went on to enroll at Stanford University. While he initially wanted to major in economics and work in business one day, he ended up falling in love with acting and graduating with a degree in drama in 1998. Brown continued his studies at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree in 2001.

After completing his schooling, Brown booked a number of roles in regional theater before branching out to film and television. In 2002, he landed a recurring role as Officer Dade in the show Third Watch, where he starred until 2004. The following year, Brown nabbed another recurring role as Adam Williams in the TV comedy show, Starved. The role was short-lived, and by 2006, Brown had moved on to another TV hit: Supernatural. Brown starred in the fantasy drama until 2007 as vampire hunter Gordon Walker. Around the same time, Brown began to achieve widespread recognition for his role as Roland Burton in the how Army Wives, in which he starred until 2013.

In addition to those roles, the actor has had brief appearances in shows like ER, NYPD Blue, JAG, Boston Legal, Alias and Without a Trace, along with roles in movies like 2002’s Brown Sugar with Taye Diggs, as well as Stay with Ewan McGregor and Trust the Man with David Duchovny and Julianne Moore, which both premiered in 2005. But prior to starring on This Is Us, Brown’s most notable project was the FX miniseries The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, where he played lawyer Christopher Darden. The role won him his first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

It was only a matter of time until Brown went on to win another Emmy for his role as Randall Pearson in the NBC family hit This Is Us, which ran for six seasons beginning in 2016. Of course, all those wins make for some excellent contract leverage! For everything we know about Sterling K. Brown’s net worth is today—and how much of it comes from his This Is Us salary—keep on reading below.

What is Sterling K. Brown’s This Is Us salary?

Sterling K. Brown has starred in NBC’s This Is Us since 2016. On the show, Brown plays Randall Pearson—a husband, father of three daughters, son to Rebecca and Jack Pearson (played by Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia) and one of the “Big Three” siblings, which includes Kate and Kevin Pearson (played by actors Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, respectively). The series, which takes place in the present day, showcases the Pearson family’s life through flashbacks and future scene jumps as they navigate the ups and downs of childhood to adulthood.

Brown has received a number of award nominations and wins for his role on This Is Us. In 2017, Brown won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on This Is Us, becoming the first actor in a broadcast television series to win the award in a decade and the first African-American winner in 19 years. The following year, Brown became the first African-American actor to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama for his part of Randall Pearson. During the same year, Brown also became the first African-American actor to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, also for This Is Us. In addition, Brown has won two more Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside his cast.

As if making history isn’t enough, Sterling K. Brown’s salary for This Is Us is also quite impressive. So, what is Sterling K. Brown’s This Is Us salary? According to Deadline, Brown—along with the six other original series regulars Moore, Metz, Brown, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan—were all given $2 million cash bonuses ahead of This Is Us season 6 in January 2022. In addition to this bonus, main This Is Us cast members such as Brown earn $250,000 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Altogether, this means Brown’s This Is Us salary base is $4.5 million for the entire season. Given that this figure is based on the This Is Us cast’s 2018 contract, however, it’s entirely possible that Brown earned an even higher salary as of 2022.

Before their 2018 contract renegotiation, the This Is Us cast had varying salaries. Brown signed on to the series with a starting salary in the higher range of $75,000 per episode compared to castmates like Hartley and Metz, who earned a reported $40,000 per episode. Still, Brown wasn’t earning quite as much as series leads Moore and Ventimiglia, who signed on with starting salaries of $85,000 each per episode.

What is Sterling K. Brown’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sterling K. Brown’s net worth is $10 million as of 2022. Brown’s net worth is thanks to aforementioned performances in series like Supernatural, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and, of course, the beloved NBC television drama, This Is Us.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

For more about This Is Us, check out the beloved NBC show’s official companion book, This is Us: Lessons in Life and How to Live. The book highlights heartfelt scenes from the beginning of the This Is Us journey, including over 140 pages of quotes, lessons and exclusive photos taken from season 1 to season 3 of the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning series. This Is Us: Lessons in Life and How to Live is split into six sections dedicated to loving, healing, losing, showing up, decision making and living, with thoughtful tips and examples pulled from the on-screen lives of Jack, Rebecca, Kate, Kevin and Randall Pearson. This makes the perfect gift for yourself, friends or family members who are a fan of the NBC series—especially as viewers reminisce on the show’s most memorable moments ahead of the finale.

