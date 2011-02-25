Stephen Sprouse Exhibit Gives Ode to Jackie O and Blondie

Hordes of models and editors may have flown the coop now that Milan Fashion Week is upon us, but the spirit of New York Fashion Week lingers on at Alphabet City’s Dorian Grey Gallery, which currently hostsJet Boy, an exhibition of 35 drawings by the late celebrated designer and artist Stephen Sprouse.

For many the Sprouse name most immediately recalls the commemorative capsule collection for Louis Vuitton which debuted in 2008, but the designer’s legacy extends far beyond the realm of graffiti logo bags and leggings. The master of the marker was a true innovator experimenting with xerox and silkscreen, effortlessly fusing old-school Uptown glamor with his local East Village and Bowery culture to produce some of the most pioneering punk designs of the late 70s and 80s.

Curated by Carol McCranie,Jet Boy showcases some of Sprouse’s finest works on paper including a number of striking sketches created for the artist’s most beloved muses Jackie O, Patti Smith, and Debbie Harry.

Jet Boy runs through March 6

The Dorian Grey Gallery

437 East 9th Street between 1st Ave and Ave A.

Tuesday Sunday 12a-7p.