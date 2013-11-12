British Milliner Stephen Jones Has Designed 5 High-Fashion Holiday Barbie Dolls

It’s a given that British milliner Stephen Jones knows how to make a gal look unique. The man’s long been creating outrageous hats for women like Madonna and Christina Aguilera, and has collaborated with designers like John Galliano and Vivienne Westwood. So, it makes sense that he’d go all out when tasked with outfitting an American icon (albeit, a inanimate one) like Barbie.

The master milliner was commissioned to create five signature holiday looks for the doll: Christmas Tree Barbie (in lacy chiffon) Holly Surprise Barbie (with a wee robin in her hair), Santa Baby Barbie (dressed in nothing more than a strategically placed Santa hat), Snow Globe Barbie (whose head is stuck in — what else? — a snow globe), and Toffee Ice Barbie (who’s festooned with incredibly outsized antlers.)

Speaking to Vogue UK, Jones called Barbie his “most fabulous private client.”

“She came into the salon for her Christmas morning hat and left with five glamorous outfits!” he said, adding: “Barbie and I have the same design vision; we love tradition, but have an eye for the future.”

This isn’t Barbie’s first time at the high fashion rodeo. She’s also done collaborations with Alaïa, Burberry, Comme des Garçons, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Prada, Coach, and Herve Leger to name just a few.

One thing to note: This particular Barbie collab doesn’t come cheap: The dolls will be on shelves at Selfridges London on November 15, and will retail for $399, so start saving now.