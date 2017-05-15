StyleCaster
Here's What It's Really Like to Be Kim Kardashian's Assistant

Here’s What It’s Really Like to Be Kim Kardashian’s Assistant

This is what it’s really like to be Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian’s long-time assistant. [Refinery29]

That sold-out holographic lipstick you were pining for is back in stock. [Allure]

Harry Styles says he has never labeled his sexuality. [Teen Vogue]

Touching your hair, among other things, could be making your strands even greasier. [Marie Claire]

Lululemon hired Vice to make its ads. Ok then. [Racked]

Bravo is debuting a new scripted series about Anna Wintour and Tina Brown. [Fashionista]

Why it’s a big deal that Kára McCullough, or Miss USA, wore her hair natural last night. [Refinery29]

Mindy Kaling has a new TV show. [AV Club]

