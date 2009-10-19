Stephanie Seymour Divorce Getting Ugly

Another marriage gone sour, former supermodel Stephanie Seymour sued publishing mogul and husband of 16 years, Peter Brant, for divorce in Stamford Superior Court in May. Brant is demanding sole custody of the children due to Seymour’s alleged drug use. The settlement includes Seymour attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, no more alcohol intake or prescription drug abuse and a limited amount of visiting time with their kids. Are these two just spiteful or does Seymour actually have substance abuse issues? Hopefully the truth will come out and the children won’t have to undergo any more terror from their parents.

[NY Post]