Stephanie Seymour: Divorce Brings $270,000 Per Month to Model

Leave it to celebrity scandals to personify cheesy idioms: the phrase “silver lining” certainly seems appropriate for Stephanie Seymour and her hellish divorce. The actress is to be granted a $270,000 monthly allowance for her pending divorce with polo player Peter Brant. That sum should work out pretty nicely for the former supermodel’s extravagant lifestyle, giving her about $220,000 in extra wiggle room on what she typically spends on clothes in a month.

A Connecticut judge has ordered the Thoroughbred racehorse breeder to pay his soon-to-be ex-wife the hefty sum, but considering he nets about $1.5 million each month from his Brant Publications, Inc. and White Birch Paper Company, what’s a mere quarter million?