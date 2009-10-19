Stephanie Pratt: Hills Star Arrested for DUI

Spencer is usually the Pratt that’s criticized for his unruly behavior, however this weekend Stephanie Pratt outdid her big bro, getting arrested for a DUI. After a long night of partying at Empire, a club in L.A., for Holly Montag‘s birthday bash Pratt was pulled over when driving home at 3:45 am. Police said she cooperated and was release the next day on a $5,000 bail.

Early in the evening around 11 pm Steph tweeted, “its my sissy @hollymontags bday party! just finished dinner and going to Empire but im pretty tired aka yes i am the party pooper :(” Yep, a DUI is a great way to ruin a party.

Am I wrong, or haven’t all of The Hills episode previews been about Holly’s drinking problem? Guess the reality show plot has deviated from reality once again.