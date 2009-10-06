Stephanie Birkitt: Pictures And A New Development

Stephanie Birkitt, 34, Late Show staffer, and David Letterman‘s, 62, affair was publically revealed on his show that might or might not have shocked the audience. Letterman proclaimed rumors to be true regarding sexual relations with female staffers and that he had been target to a related $2 million extortion plot by Robert Halderman, CBS producer. Birkitt lied about having a platonic relationship with Letterman to her once-boyfriend of five years Halderman, 51.

Halderman supposedly wrote a screenplay similar to the scandal and proceeded in collecting and cashing a phony check of $2 million from Letterman… Busted by police, Halderman’s lawyer insists that there is another side to the story. Halderman had been living with Birkitt at the time and keeping her on his payroll as his personal lawyer. Sounds like someone was bitter and tried to get even to us. Letterman currently has a lot of making up to do regarding his wife and Halderman and Birkitt are clearly not getting back together anytime soon. See the video clip here.

[NY Post]