15 Perfect Tweets About Steph Curry’s New Basic-as-Hell Under Armour Sneakers

Poor Stephen Curry. A couple of days after the Golden State Warriors point guard admitted to the New York Times that he basically loses sleep over planning the outfits he wears to the games, his ultra-basic white trainers for Under Armour were released and immediately put on blast by pretty much everyone on Twitter.

“You stress over outfits for days,” Curry told the Times of his game-day ensembles, “and you wind up wearing it for 30 seconds when you walk from the parking lot to the locker room.” The MVP added, “I’ve got to make sure everything looks good coming out of the car. You don’t want to have a missed button or a wrinkled shirt.” Well, what about … an incredibly white-bread pair of white trainers? You don’t want those either, right? The $110 Curry 2 low-tops have been renamed by countless Twitter jokesters, proving that everyone actually is a comedian—these tweets are amazing.

“Piers morgan raises some valid points” 7s pic.twitter.com/rTDdxfp3P6 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 9, 2016

“Yes, officer. Right here. I saw everything” 7s pic.twitter.com/XILBj2I6yi — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) June 9, 2016

“Make America great again” 4s pic.twitter.com/2NTTsQoHh5 — GUCCI WOMANE LAFLARE (@coldestwinters) June 10, 2016

The “Why don’t girls like me I’m a nice guy?” 4s pic.twitter.com/sYC7KMgGis — whos mans (@lyleito) June 10, 2016

the beat the traffic 8s pic.twitter.com/0DzZCJ7xpq — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 10, 2016

@jemelehill the “I’m not racist, but Trump has some valid points” 7’s pic.twitter.com/ahbWQwpPAk — Pee Wee Herbman (@GrizzduhGod) June 10, 2016

“Let me speak to your manager” 5s. pic.twitter.com/v4KxNAxxQp — Sedulous Lee (@TonyLee_) June 9, 2016

I Hope No One Is In Our Seats 3s pic.twitter.com/d9AlddKQfC — Ego Mortensen (@BerttBronson) June 10, 2016

I was told by apple care 7s pic.twitter.com/kYbZuVv3mG — Trillery Clinton (@BleesusCrice) June 9, 2016

Bible study 4s pic.twitter.com/i2JbBwpw0I — Trillery Clinton (@BleesusCrice) June 9, 2016

The new Curry 2s are for guys who used to wear New Balance but were still having too much sex. pic.twitter.com/iWD02QjVxe — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 10, 2016

Steph Curry’s new shoes look like they are marketed exclusively to people who would call him Steven Curry. pic.twitter.com/jbXYzrACst — twiG$ (@Gstew44) June 10, 2016