Step Inside Tamara Mellon’s Mind-Blowing Closet

It is no surprise that Tamara Mellon, a founder and former CEO of Jimmy Choo, has a seriously mind-blowing closet. Her shoe collection would bring even the most non-fashion focused women to their knees. Vogue.com got a peek inside, along with some fun tidbits about Mellon’s go-to fashion choices. She exclaims in the video: “I have 31 black jumpsuits….and I haven’t counted the colors yet.” Another fun fact about the closet—Mellon shares: “I’ve organized my closet in categories because I’m a little OCD….everything has its place.”

