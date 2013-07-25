StyleCaster
Step Inside Tamara Mellon’s Mind-Blowing Closet

vogue behind the scenes inside tamara mellon s closet Step Inside Tamara Mellons Mind Blowing ClosetIt is no surprise that Tamara Mellon, a founder and former CEO of Jimmy Choo, has a seriously mind-blowing closet. Her shoe collection would bring even the most non-fashion focused women to their knees. Vogue.com got a peek inside, along with some fun tidbits about Mellon’s go-to fashion choices. She exclaims in the video: “I have 31 black jumpsuits….and I haven’t counted the colors yet.” Another fun fact about the closet—Mellon shares: “I’ve organized my closet in categories because I’m a little OCD….everything has its place.”
