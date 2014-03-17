Step Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Incredible West Village Brownstone

No surprise that Sarah Jessica Parker, one of the chicest women on the planet, also has one of the chicest homes on the planet. Vogue conducted a 73 question interview inside Parker’s drool inducing brownstone in the West Village neighborhood in New York City answering questions ranging from how she takes her coffee to her favorite book from high school. It might be hard to concentrate on her answers though, you’ll be too busy looking at the decor surrounding her including a green velvet couch that is just pitch perfect, a ping pong table, expertly executed gallery walls, and a globe collection.

Watch the video insider Parker’s home below and take it all in.

What do you think of Parker’s abode? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

