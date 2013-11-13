Step Inside Rachel Bilson’s Hollywood Bungalow

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen share a Hollywood bungalow that perfectly combines her bohemian tastes and his mid-century modern leanings.

Bilson and Christensen opened up their home to Lonny, and after perusing the photos let’s just say we would be ready to move in at the drop of a hat! Interior designer Kishani Perera shared that she designed the living room to be an easy space for the couple to relax and entertain.

We love the velvet sofa and eclectic art in the room and are already taking style cues from the space.

Head over to Lonny to see inside the rest of the home.

