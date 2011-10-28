Step Back, Lady Gaga: Models Take Over Cover Of V Magazine

V magazine is replacing celebrities with models as the cover stars of their new issue, hitting newsstands November 8th. This is the first time in two years that a big-name A-lister isn’t gracing the front of the glossy and we must say, we’re excited and happy to see the change. Previous covers featured celebs like Kirsten Dunst, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj.

The mag has featured models before, including supermodel Naomi Campbell. But this issue is special for a variety of reasons. The shoot was styled by Carine Roitfeld and lensed by Terry Richardson – an incomparable combination. Furthermore, there will be four different covers, each one showcasing different models, including Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Daphne Groeneveld, Saskia de Brauw, Sui He, Hanaa Ben Abdesslem, Bambi Northwood-Blyth and Lindsey Wixson.

WWD quotes Roitfeld’s explanation of the covers:

It’s a big moment of change in fashion. In some cases, you feel like it’s the end of an era. I have been feeling this with cover subjects, and especially models. These eight girls are unique, not one is like the other. Candice is the only blonde and blue-eyed of this new generation of supermodels. Joan is black, Sui He is Asian, Hanna is North African. It’s their diversity that makes each of them, to me, truly modern. They bring a new energy to fashion.

Carine hits the nail on the head and perfectly articulates why we’ve been so happy with fashion’s new focus on models. With names like Karlie Kloss and Lindsey Wixsonon the tip of everyone’s tongue, this could quite possibly be the resurgence of the fashion model glory days. (Finally!)

Click through the slideshow above to check out all of V magazine’s November covers.

Images courtesy of WWD.