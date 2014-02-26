Step Inside the Amazing Home of 1stdibs Founder Michael Bruno

It shouldn’t come as surprise that Michael Bruno, the founder of 1stdibs, an online marketplace for one-a-kind antiques and fine art, has a beautiful home. That being said, we were kind of blown away when we actually got to see inside his world. WSJ. magazine recently profiled Bruno’s mansion in Tuxedo Park, New York and it is every part as inventive and gorgeous as you would expect from the entrepreneur who has transformed the way the world shops for antiques.

The home is chock full of treasures including a wooden desk from Bruges, Belgium, a leather couch from the 1940s, a 1970s smoked mirror coffee table, and a collection of turn-of-the-century photos taken of landmarks and monuments in Egypt. Drooling yet? We don’t blame you one bit.

Head over to WSJ. magazine to see the rest of the jaw-dropping photos, and weigh in on your thoughts about the house in the comments below!

Photography by François Halard for WSJ. Magazine

